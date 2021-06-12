FINALLY - Feeling like June this Week

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - It was sure nice to feel the humidity take a hike! Dew points dropped into the 60s and upper 50s throughout south-central Wisconsin on Saturday. Cooler & drier air settled in behind a cold front. Although not a huge change in the temperature department, the air isn’t loaded with moisture.

The weather pattern remains calm and under the influence of high-pressure. Outside of a quick clip of showers late Sunday night, our next chance of rain doesn’t arrive until late next week.

Lows fall back into the lower 60s tonight. The clear sky sticks around into Sunday. Highs will climb into the lower and mid 80s area-wide. NW winds will be light underneath the high itself. Cooler air moves into the Badger State at the start of next week. Highs will only top out in the upper 70s and lower 80s Monday thru Wednesday. As the high pushes East mid-week, return flow drives up the temperatures and moisture. Thursday highs may top out in the mid and upper 80s. A cold front will generate scattered showers and a few storms late Thursday into Friday morning. Models still differ on timing, but the quick-moving system won’t drop much rain to offset our growing deficit.

