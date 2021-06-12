No COVID-19 cases linked to Dane Co. childcare facilities for second week in a row

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - For the second weekend in a row, there were no COVID-19 cases linked to childcare facilities, according to Public Health Madison & Dane County’s weekly Data Notes Blog post.

There was an average of 11 COVID-19 cases per day in Dane County during the two-week period.

Health officials report 67.4% of Dane County residents have received at least one dose of vaccine. About 60.4% have completed the vaccine series. Both of these percentages are the highest among all Wisconsin counties.

In addition to the mass vaccination site at Alliant Energy Center, Public Health Madison & Dane County is operating several pop-up clinics throughout the county.

