Parents of 6-year-old cancer patient plead for bone marrow donor

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A 6-year-old boy from Randolph is fighting his third leukemia diagnosis and looking for a bone marrow donor.

“Liam won’t survive without a match. If we can’t find one that will work and cure his cancers, we will basically be burying our child,” Ashley Sanborn said.

NBC15 has followed her son Liam’s journey since October 2019.

At 11 months old, Liam was diagnosed with acute lymphoblastic leukemia (ALL). He beat the cancer, but weeks after hitting remission, Liam was diagnosed with another form of blood cancer more common among adults, called chronic myeloid leukemia (CML).

“In five-and-a-half years, he’s only had two weeks where he didn’t have a chemo,” Ashley said Saturday, minutes before Liam’s latest round of chemotherapy.

6-year-old Liam Sanborn is fighting his third leukemia diagnosis. (WMTV/Michelle Baik)

Last month, at a routine biopsy for Liam’s CML, the Sanborns learned their son developed a third type of blood cancer, called ambiguous lineage leukemia.

“Both of us were crying, and it was a shock,” Ashley said.

Doctors at the American Family Children’s Hospital are now preparing for a bone marrow transplant.

“We’re really trying to target all three [cancers] because they’re all in one cell,” pediatric oncologist Dr. Christian Capitini said.

“I think he has a very high risk leukemia, and I think we have to be aggressive with the transplant,” he said. “It’s really his only opportunity for a cure at this stage.”

The plan is for Liam to get the transplant once he reaches remission and, until then, find the best match and continue with chemotherapy. “The more leukemia cells that are left behind before the transplant occurs, those cells will outgrow and outcompete the incoming immune cells from the healthy donor,” Dr. Capitini explained.

Liam’s mother said without any whole siblings, Liam has no chance of matching with a family member. She called the transplant her last source of hope.

Anyone wanting to help can join the Be the Match Portal in Liam’s honor by texting LovingLiam to 61474 or by going online.

