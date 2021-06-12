Southcentral Wis. protects water supply during drought

CAMBRIDGE, Wis. (WMTV) - With the uncertainties of rainfall during a drought, southcentral Wisconsin is taking different measures to protect water supply.

Madison Water Utility is asking customers to limit consumption. Joe Grande, a water quality manager, said over the last few days, its wells have been pumping more water, and the center wants to protect its supply.

“I wouldn’t say that we’re overly concerned,” he said. “I think that we’re just looking at the long term forecast. We’re just trying to get a message out right now to encourage folks to wisely use their water, particularly for outdoor water uses.”

At Gracie’s Berries in Cambridge, owner Craig Carpenter credited a pond by the patch for being the “supporting system” when there is no rain.

“As a farmer in Wisconsin, that’s one of those variables you cant control,” he said, referring to the weather. “We can try by pumping water out the pond to irrigate the strawberries, but we can’t control the rain, which is why we do that type of irrigation.”

Carpenter said he has seen some rain this week. But the National Weather Service told NBC15 Thursday, a drought has deepened within the last three months in the southern portion of the state. In Madison, the agency said rainfall has been about half of what’s normal for this time of year.

Grande said there are a lot of uncertainties, such as “‘How long, how dry, how hot is it going to be in the next seven to ten days? When does this heat break? When do we get our next substantial precipitation?’”

The center also said its supply has been affected due to “mechanical challenges” at some of its wells. “We are working to fix those issues as quickly as we can,” Grande said. “But with 21 water supply wells within our system, it’s not really that unusual that at any given time one or more of those wells might have some mechanical issue that we need to be working on.”

According to Grande, while a mandatory restriction on water is possible, Water Utility is trying to avoid the step. On top of sharing tips to conserve water, the center is also suspending its own services like routine hydrant flushing.

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.