Advertisement

Sprinkler system controls Fitchburg structure fire

(Fitchburg Fire Rescue)
By Shaina Nijhawan
Updated: Jun. 12, 2021 at 11:26 AM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Fitchburg fire crews put out a fire started by unattended cooking early Saturday morning, June 12.

The Fitchburg Fire Department reported to Halite Way in the City of Fitchburg after receiving report of a water flow alarm, according to a City of Fitchburg release.

Crews discovered smoke and water emanating from one of the apartment units upon arrival and confirmed that the fire began on the stove and extended to the hood and some of the cabinets in the apartment. It was determined that the fire was controlled by a single, activated sprinkler head.

The resident stated that they had started to warm a pan of oil on the stove before falling asleep in a nearby chair, the release said.

The resident evacuated the apartment after the building’s fire alarm and sprinkler system were activated. All occupants were unharmed.

According to the release, the building’s sprinkler system saved up to $1,200,000 in value.

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A driver was injured when her SUV collided with farm sprayer.
Driver flown to hospital after Dane Co. crash with farm sprayer
Stephanie Rene Wallace
Missing 23-year-old Iowa Co. woman could be at risk
All lanes of U.S. 151 were closed near Beaver Dam on Thursday, June 10, 2021.
Stretch of U.S. 151 reopens near Beaver Dam
Kyle Craig was known for buying and fixing ATVs.
Man found dead after plans to buy ATV from Facebook Marketplace
Casandra Kozlowski
Juneau Co. 15-year-old found safe

Latest News

Multiple fire crews are at the scene of a structure fire at Chemtool on Prairie Hill Road in...
Structure fire at Chemtool in Rockton early Monday morning
Lower humidity levels are expected this week. High temperatures will mostly be in the 80s.
Pleasant Conditions Over the Next Several Days
Madison Police say a pedestrian is in critical condition after being hit by a car early Monday...
36-year-old pedestrian in critical condition after getting hit by car
Jerry Kelly celebrates his 2021 AmFam win
Jerry Kelly makes it back-to-back AmFam Championship wins with Sunday comeback
Madison city leaders said the area is popular, but under-utilized
Madison city officials plan West Towne Mall future