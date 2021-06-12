Sprinkler system controls Fitchburg structure fire

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Fitchburg fire crews put out a fire started by unattended cooking early Saturday morning, June 12.

The Fitchburg Fire Department reported to Halite Way in the City of Fitchburg after receiving report of a water flow alarm, according to a City of Fitchburg release.

Crews discovered smoke and water emanating from one of the apartment units upon arrival and confirmed that the fire began on the stove and extended to the hood and some of the cabinets in the apartment. It was determined that the fire was controlled by a single, activated sprinkler head.

The resident stated that they had started to warm a pan of oil on the stove before falling asleep in a nearby chair, the release said.

The resident evacuated the apartment after the building’s fire alarm and sprinkler system were activated. All occupants were unharmed.

According to the release, the building’s sprinkler system saved up to $1,200,000 in value.

