Texas trucks: NASCAR leader Nemechek wins 2nd race in row

FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) - John Hunter Nemechek has won his second consecutive NASCAR Truck Series race.

Nemechek led the final 22 laps and finished more than 3.3 seconds ahead of Cup champion Chase Elliott on a steamy afternoon in Texas.

Already the points leader, Nemechek got his fourth victory this season and the 10th in his career. It came a day after his 24th birthday.

He led 64 of 147 laps overall in a midday race with the track temperature in the 130s.

There are four races left before the series playoffs begin. Nemechek remains ahead of Ben Rhodes, whose 27th-place finish was his worst of the season.

