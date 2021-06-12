Wis. Act created to formally define ‘natural cheese’

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WMTV) - The Codifying Useful Regulatory Definitions (CURD) Act, a bipartisan legislation designed to protect cheese quality in Wisconsin, was introduced Friday by legislators.

According to a release from Rep. Ron Kind, the legislation would create a formal definition of “natural cheese” in order to keep consumers informed on the quality of cheese they are purchasing.

Rep. Ron Kind introduced the Act, stating that “we need to ensure customers have the information they need to keep purchasing the quality Wisconsin cheese families have enjoyed for generations. Especially during June Dairy Month, I’m glad to introduce legislation to address this issue and make sure Wisconsin cheese can continue to be labeled as “natural cheese.”

The term “natural cheese” is used in the dairy processing industry to differentiate cheese made with fresh milk and dairy ingredients, the release said.

Some examples of natural cheeses are:

Cheddar cheese

Swiss cheese

Feta cheese

Cream cheese

Havarti cheese

Parmesan cheese

Gruyere cheese

String cheese

