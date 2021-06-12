Wisconsin DOJ investigating ‘suspicious’ house fire death

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Authorities say they have arrested a suspect in connection to a fatal house fire in Fort Atkinson late Friday morning.

The Wisconsin Dept. of Justice and Fort Atkinson Police Dept. are investigating a ‘suspicious’ death and residential fire on Foster Street June 11 around 11 a.m. Authorities said they encountered ‘heavy fire conditions’ and ultimately found one deceased adult victim inside the home.

Firefighters put out fire in Ft. Atkinson on Jun. 11. (WMTV)

According to the DOJ, investigators found the circumstances of the incident suspicious and were concerned for the location and safety of a child who lived in the home. Law enforcement issued an AMBER Alert, and the child was found safely shortly after.

Authorities say all individuals in the incident were known to each other.

The investigation is ongoing.

