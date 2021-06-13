I-90 crash results in motorcyclist being transported by MedFlight

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A motorcyclist has sustained life threatening injuries after a crash on I-90 this morning.

According to a news release from the Wisconsin Department of Transportation the crash occurred at 11:21 a.m. on I-90 eastbound, near mile marker 102.2.

A 49-year-old man from Illinois was reportedly thrown from the motorcycle due to heavy Sunday traffic and was seriously injured. He was then transported by Med Flight.

The interstate was fully shut down due to the Med Flight landing zone but has since been opened back up.

Those who assisted at the scene included Lake Delton Fire & Ems, Portage Fire & Ems, Sauk County Sheriff’s Department, Columbia County Sheriff’s Department, and Med Flight.

The crash scene remains under investigation.