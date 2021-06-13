Advertisement

First aid tents busy as heat grips AmFam Championship attendees

Temperatures stay high in the Madison area.
By Colton Molesky
Updated: Jun. 12, 2021 at 9:00 PM CDT
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The 2021 AmFam Championship began Friday, and started high temps that both the fans and the players have battled throughout the event.

Friday, the heat topped out at 94 degrees, tying a record set back in 1956. And the heat isn’t going anywhere, with temperatures hovering around 90 on Saturday and Sunday.

The first aid tents on the 2nd and 14th holes were busy Friday, caring for several patients with heat-related ailments. The Madison Fire Department is also present throughout the weekend, with four EMTs stationed at the University Ridge Golf Course every day. On assignments like the AmFam Championship, first responders stay on the lookout for heat exhaustion.

“We’re looking for people fainting, feeling week, dizzy, dehydrated, that sort of thing,” said Madison firefighter and paramedic Ryan Kinkade.

Staff at University Ridge are advising attendees take extra steps when fighting the extreme heat throughout the rest of the weekend.

“Even the day before, make sure you are drinking lots of water, staying hydrated; that way, you’re ready to go that hot day if you’re planning on going outside or doing outdoor activities,” said Kinkade.

Healthline also recommends eating your fluids. Fruits, like watermelon or strawberries, and vegetables, like cucumber and lettuce, will help keep you hydrated.

When you are outside and active on a hot day, a good rule-of-thumb to remember: 10-for-10. That means drinking 10 ounces of water for every 10 minutes outside.

If you do begin to experience symptoms of heat exhaustion, seek medical help immediately.

