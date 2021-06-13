Apartment grease fire displaces 14

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A kitchen fire this afternoon resulted in multiple individuals being displaced from their homes as well as significant property damage.

The Madison Fire Department says the incident was reported at 4:52 p.m. and was located at 7 Oaks Apartments on 1054 Moorland Rd. in Madison.

The grease fire occurred on the first floor of the apartment complex and officials reported flames were visible from the front of the building upon arrival. The alarm system was said to have been working during the fire.

A total of 5 units within the apartment were affected, resulting in 9 adults and 5 children being displaced from their residences. There were no injuries.

It is estimated that there is $100,000 in property damage.

The Madison Fire Department responded at the scene. The Red Cross has contacted and is currently assisting the victims.

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.