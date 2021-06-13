Consumer Alert: As Amazon Prime Day approaches, imposter scams could increase

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - With Amazon Prime Day quickly approaching, consumer experts are warning that scammers could increase their calls, e-mails and fake text messages.

Multiple Action 2 News viewers have reached out, saying they are overwhelmed with the amount of Amazon imposter scams.

“I’ve been absolutely plagued and hounded with robocalls about Amazon. The calls claim that there are fraudulent charges on my account, press 1 to resolve. I called my bank and learned that my account is untouched, and the calls are a scam,” said one woman.

Another viewer says she received a text, thinking it was from Amazon.

The message said someone tried to log in, and her account was on hold.

She then clicked on the link, and entered her private information, and found out it was a scam.

According to the Wisconsin Division of Trade and Consumer Protection, Amazon scams are consistently one of the top complaints in the state. Officials say you should not call the numbers, or click on the links.

Instead, always go directly to your Amazon account to check if you think there may be a problem.

Amazon Prime Day is being held June 21 and 22.

