Cross Plains Police investigate stolen car

CROSS PLAINS, Wis. (WMTV) - The Cross Plains Police are investigating a report of a stolen car from an apartment complex early Saturday morning.

The 2012 white Dodge Journey SXT SUV was taken between 12:45 a.m. and 7:30 a.m. from a Cross Plains apartment complex parking lot, according to the department.

Law enforcement reported the car has a Georgia Marine Veteran license plate.

The crime alert stated the key fob was left inside the car.

The suspect may be on the building’s security camera, according to the police.

If you have any information pertaining to this incident, you can contact the Cross Plains Police Department at (608) 798-4100.

