McCall plant that prints national sewing patterns to close

The work is moving to Neenah, WI
By Associated Press
Updated: Jun. 12, 2021 at 7:52 PM CDT
MANHATTAN, Kan. (AP) - A plant in Manhattan that prints sewing patterns for most of national sewing pattern companies is shutting down after more than 50 years. McCall Pattern Company officials announced this week the plant will close by the end of the year. It currently employs 85 workers.

A spokeswoman for Design Group, which owns McCall, says the work will be transferred to Neenah, Wisconsin.

At its height the plant printed and folded about 200 million patterns a year. That’s dropped to 20 million to 30 million today.

McCall’s printing plant has been based in Manhattan since 1969.

