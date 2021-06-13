Several days of comfortable weather; Late week warm-up/storms

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Highs climbed well into the upper 80s - near 90°F Sunday afternoon. One thing was missing - the humidity. Pleasant weather kicks off the week, but we’ll also miss out on much-needed rain.

As of Sunday evening, radar showed developing showers and storms over extreme northern Wisconsin. An upper-level wave is expected to move across the northeastern section of the Badger State tonight. Scattered showers and storms will slip by through early Monday morning. There is an outside chance that extreme NE communities in the NBC15 viewing area may see some rain. Most, however, will not see any rainfall until at least Thu/Fri.

A partly cloudy sky gives way to more sunshine on Monday. Lows will fall into lower 60s and upper 50s tonight. Afternoon highs will reach the lower 80s tomorrow. This is much more comfortable and closer to average for mid-June. The cooler temperatures will stick around through the middle of the week. As an upper-level ridge pushes East, return flow will kick more moisture and warmer temperatures into southern Wisconsin on Thursday. The increase in moisture will drive up dew points & humidity.

A cold front will drop through Wisconsin late Thursday into early Friday. Scattered & quick-moving showers/storms will dart by. Rain lasts through Friday afternoon. Temperatures look close to average - near 80°F - for next weekend.

