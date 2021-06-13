Shots fired incident leads to arrest in Sun Prairie

SUN PRAIRIE, Wis. (WMTV) - One person is in custody after a shots fired incident in Sun Prairie.

According to a news release from the Sun Prairie Police Department, officers were patrolling in the area of W. Main Street around 3:20 a.m. on Sunday morning. The officers heard the sound of two gunshots nearby.

After investigation, police say this incident was an isolate incident between three people.

One man, Harry P. Clincy, was taken into custody. He was booked into the Dane County Jail for Attempted First Degree Intentional Homicide, and a Parole Violation.

