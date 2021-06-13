Silver Alert canceled for 78-year-old woman missing from Green County

BRODHEAD, Wis. (WMTV) - UPDATE: Authorities announced that a Silver Alert has been canceled for a 78-year-old woman after she was found safe.

A silver alert has been issued for a missing 78-year-old woman from Brodhead, WI.

Officials said Judith Ann Thayer was last seen 2:20 p. m. pulling out of the driveway of her residence.

A note was left by Judith stating that she was driving to Monroe and would be back soon, according to a Wisconsin Department of Justice alert. The family frequents Monroe and Brodhead, WI.

Judith is said to be driving a 2007 white Lincoln Town Car with a Wisconsin license plate number of 516VNY. She is described as 5′02″, 138 lbs with brown eyes and short, grey hair. She was last seen wearing a red shirt and black/white sneakers.

Authorities said the woman is believed to be suffering from dementia. If you have any information, call the Green County Sheriff’s Office at (608)-328-9401.

