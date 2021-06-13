Advertisement

Sun Prairie police investigate after home struck by gunfire

Officers found one residence hit by multiple gun shots.
Sun Prairie Police Squad (FILE)
Sun Prairie Police Squad (FILE)(WMTV)
By Gabriella Rusk
Updated: Jun. 13, 2021 at 8:10 AM CDT
SUN PRAIRIE, Wis. (WMTV) - Police are investigating after a home in the Vandenburg neighborhood was struck by gunfire.

According to a release from the Sun Prairie Police Department, around 11:20 p.m. on Saturday, officers responded for a report of possible gunshots.

Police say when officers arrived on scene, one home was found hit by multiple gunshots. Investigators do not believe the residence was targeted.

The Sun Prairie Police Department is actively investigating this incident. If anyone has any addition information on this incident, please contact Sun Prairie Police Department.

