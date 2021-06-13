Advertisement

UPFRONT: Evers discusses likely veto of legislation regarding unemployment benefit, COVID-19 vaccination goal

By WBAY news staff
Updated: 15 hours ago
MILWAUKEE, Wis. (WBAY) - Just last weekend, Wisconsin Governor Tony Evers officially announced his reelection campaign for 2022, and since then, there have been a few developments in the state legislature.

One piece of legislation that has been taken up by both the state Senate and Assembly is a measure which would stop the state from accepting the $300 a week federal unemployment supplement, which is set to expire in September.

25 other states have already approved ending the funds early, saying it has exacerbated worker shortage problems.

Sunday morning on UPFRONT, which airs on WBAY-TV, Evers said he is most likely going to veto the legislation.

“How many people are sitting at home when they should be working and getting $300 and being lazy. There’s no data to say this is going to fill 20 jobs, or this is gonna fill 20,000 jobs. So I am really reluctant to take a very important benefit away from people when there’s no data to support that it’ll fix the problem,” said Evers.

As previously reported by Action 2 News, Wisconsin GOP lawmakers and business leaders have called for an end to extra unemployment benefits, saying it is affecting the ability of businesses to hire employees.

Businesses in multiple tourist hot spots, such as Door County and the Wisconsin Dells, have said they are operating with a smaller staff.

Meanwhile, Evers says Wisconsin is seeing a decline in the amount of people receiving a COVID-19 vaccination on the daily.

This comes as President Joe Biden announces his goal to see at least 70% of Americans partially vaccinated by the 4th of July.

Evers says he doesn’t think that goal is realistic, as Wisconsin itself has not reached even 50%, and has now set his own goal for the state.

“I’d be really happy if we just kept on the several thousand every day, hundred thousand a week possibly. Those are good, steady numbers and I think we can get there,” said Evers. “We’re really encouraging businesses to contact our officers and Department of Health Services and let us get some shots right in the arms at the workplace. I think that is a good solution, it has been good in the past and we want to make sure we can continue doing that.”

The governor says one of his main focuses within his re-election campaign will be his coronavirus response, and how to move forward within the pandemic, which is not over.

