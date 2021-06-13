Very warm and sunny Sunday; Much-needed rain and storms just miss us Sunday night

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Good Sunday morning! You’re going to a BIG change in the weather when you walk outside this morning. Temperatures are about 5 to 15 degrees cooler than what they were 24 hours ago. With drier air in place, it is much more comfortable outside. No major weather problems are expected Sunday morning.

Sunday afternoon is still going to be very warm, if not hot. Highs will range from the mid 80s to near 90 degrees. With dew point temperatures near or just above 50 degrees, the drier air will likely take the edge off the heat this afternoon. Sunday will feature no shortage of sunshine. The UV index will be very high. Make sure you are wearing sunscreen if you are going to spend a lot of time outside today. The sunburn time today will range from 15-25 minutes.

Pool Forecast - Sunday (NBC15)

A storm system and cold front will drop from northwest to southeast across Wisconsin Sunday night. A few rain showers and storms could clip our northern and eastern counties Sunday evening into Sunday night. Unfortunately, this storm system is going to bring in much drought relief. A bulk of the rain and storm activity associated with this system is going to miss south central Wisconsin. Places north and east of Madison will have the best rain and storm chances this evening into tonight. Much of the area will stay dry. Lows Sunday night into Monday morning will range from the mid 50s to the lower 60s.

Next Big Weather Maker - Much-needed rain misses us Sunday night (NBC15)

The only problem with the weather for the first half of the workweek will be the lack of rain, which would not be a problem if we were not in a drought. Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday and will be sunny and seasonably warm. Highs will be in the lower to mid 80s and lows will be the 50s. The drier air will be sticking around, so it is going to feel comfortable from a humidity standpoint.

Temperature Trend - Forecast Highs Madison (NBC15)

Our next big weather maker could impact the area Thursday into Friday. Many of the forecast models show an upper-level storm system throwing a cold front our direction. This cold front could bring in our next best chance of rain showers and storms late Thursday into Friday. There are still some question marks with how good our rain chances will be, so make sure to check back in for updates. This is a cold front worth watching.

Cold front could bring in our next best chance of rain and storms (NBC15)

Temperatures will warm back into the upper 80s to near 90 degrees ahead of the front. Not as hot or humid air will follow the front. Highs on Friday and Saturday will be in the lower to mid 80s. Right now, it looks like Father’s Day weekend is going to be seasonably warm and dry.

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.