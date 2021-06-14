2021 Rock County cooling sites to beat the heat

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Temperatures in the area have been skyrocketing, and Rock County has released their “cooling sites” list to use when the heat becomes unbearable.

A cooling site is a daytime location available for public access, where citizens can escape the heat and take a break as needed.

The cooling sites will only be open as long as the forecasted temperatures and/or real temperatures exceed 90 degrees in Rock County.

Beloit:

Beloit Public Library- 605 Eclipse Street- Open 9:30 a.m. - 9 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 9:30 a.m. - 5:30 p.m. Friday and 9:30 a.m. - 5:30 p.m. Saturday.

Edgerton:

Edgerton Public Library- 101 Albion Street - Open 10 a.m- 8 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Friday, 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday and 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday.

Hedberg:

Hedberg Public Library - 316 Main Street - Open 9 a.m. - 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday, 9 a.m.- 8 p.m.

Orfordville:

Orfordville Village Hall – 303 E. Beloit Street – Open 7 a.m. - 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Brodhead:

Brodhead City Hall – 1111 W. 2nd Avenue – Open 8 a.m. - 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Brodhead Police Department - 1004 W. Exchange Street- Open 24/7.

Milton:

City of Milton City Hall – 710 S. Janesville St. – Open 8 a.m. - 4 p.m. Monday - Thursday, 8 a.m. - 12:00 noon on Friday.

Milton Public Library – 430 E. High St. – Open 10 a.m. - 8 p.m. Monday- Tuesday, 10 a.m. - 6 p.m. Wednesday - Friday, 10 a.m. - 4 p.m. on Saturday and 1 p.m. - 4 p.m. on Sunday.

The Gathering Place – 715 Campus St. – 8 a.m. - 4 p.m. Monday - Friday.

