2021 Rock County cooling sites to beat the heat

Daytime locations available for public access where citizens can escape the warm temps.
Southern Wisconsin is heating up!
By Taylor Bowden
Updated: 14 hours ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Temperatures in the area have been skyrocketing, and Rock County has released their “cooling sites” list to use when the heat becomes unbearable.

A cooling site is a daytime location available for public access, where citizens can escape the heat and take a break as needed.

The cooling sites will only be open as long as the forecasted temperatures and/or real temperatures exceed 90 degrees in Rock County.

Beloit:

Beloit Public Library- 605 Eclipse Street- Open 9:30 a.m. - 9 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 9:30 a.m. - 5:30 p.m. Friday and 9:30 a.m. - 5:30 p.m. Saturday.

Edgerton:

Edgerton Public Library- 101 Albion Street - Open 10 a.m- 8 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Friday, 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday and 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday.

Hedberg:

Hedberg Public Library - 316 Main Street - Open 9 a.m. - 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday, 9 a.m.- 8 p.m.

Orfordville:

Orfordville Village Hall – 303 E. Beloit Street – Open 7 a.m. - 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Brodhead:

Brodhead City Hall – 1111 W. 2nd Avenue – Open 8 a.m. - 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Brodhead Police Department - 1004 W. Exchange Street- Open 24/7.

Milton:

City of Milton City Hall – 710 S. Janesville St. – Open 8 a.m. - 4 p.m. Monday - Thursday, 8 a.m. - 12:00 noon on Friday.

Milton Public Library – 430 E. High St. – Open 10 a.m. - 8 p.m. Monday- Tuesday, 10 a.m. - 6 p.m. Wednesday - Friday, 10 a.m. - 4 p.m. on Saturday and 1 p.m. - 4 p.m. on Sunday.

The Gathering Place – 715 Campus St. – 8 a.m. - 4 p.m. Monday - Friday.

