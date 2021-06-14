Advertisement

36-year-old pedestrian in critical condition after getting hit by car

Madison Police say a pedestrian is in critical condition after being hit by a car early Monday morning.
By Bremen Keasey
Updated: 3 hours ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A 36-year-old pedestrian is in critical condition after being hit by a car on the 3300 block of East Washington Ave. early Monday morning.

The Madison Police Department reports the crash took place just after midnight.

The pedestrian was taken to a nearby hospital by the Madison Fire Department, where they’re listed in critical condition.

MPD reports the driver of the car was tentatively arrested by Madison Police for Operating While Intoxicated.

E. Washington Ave. was closed at Wright St. for about two and a half hours as MPD investigated the crash.

This investigation is ongoing.

