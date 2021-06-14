Advertisement

Adams Co. Sheriff’s Office mourns retired K9

“Rest easy Mieka. Your watch is ended.”
Deputy Craig Orlowski with Mieka, a former K9 deputy who died on Friday.
Deputy Craig Orlowski with Mieka, a former K9 deputy who died on Friday.(Adams Co. Sheriff's Office)
By Nick Viviani
Updated: 18 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Adams Co. Sheriff’s Office is paying tribute to one of its own – a former member of the law enforcement team who spent more than three-quarters of her life fighting crime.

In a post on its Facebook page, the Sheriff’s Office announced K9 Deputy Mieka died late last week after a battle against cancer. The 14-year-old dog had recently retired after 11 years with the Sheriff’s Office.

“Mieka came to work every day with an unbridled joy and ferocious tenacity that will be forever remembered by her brothers and sisters at the Sheriff’s Office,” the post said.

The Sheriff’s Office went on to express its condolences to Mieka’s former partner, Deputy Craig Orlowski, and his family.

It is with a sad and heavy heart that we announce the passing of retired K9 Deputy Mieka. Mieka passed away on June 11th...

Posted by Adams County Sheriff's Office on Monday, June 14, 2021

Additionally, to honor Mieka, the Sheriff’s Office switched the Facebook page avatar to its K9 unit patch.

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A driver was injured when her SUV collided with farm sprayer.
Driver flown to hospital after Dane Co. crash with farm sprayer
(Girl Scout/FOX19 NOW file)
Thinner Mints: Girl Scouts have millions of unsold cookies
Stephanie Rene Wallace
Missing 23-year-old Iowa Co. woman could be at risk
Multiple fire crews are at the scene of a structure fire at Chemtool on Prairie Hill Road in...
Firefighter injured, mandatory evacuation in Rockton from fire at Chemtool facility
All lanes of U.S. 151 were closed near Beaver Dam on Thursday, June 10, 2021.
Stretch of U.S. 151 reopens near Beaver Dam

Latest News

Cincinnati Reds' Joey Votto watches his two-run home run during the seventh inning of a...
Reds cool off Brewers 10-2 to earn 4th straight victory
A few rain chances are coming up through the end of the week.
Pleasant Weather Over the Next Couple Days
Adopt-A-Dairy-Cow fundraiser
A massive fire continues to burn at a chemical plant just across the Illinois border in the...
At least one thousand Rockton residents displaced following Chemtool fire
Something to Smile About
Something to Smile About