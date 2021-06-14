Almost half of Wis. residents receive at least one COVID-19 vaccine

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Almost half of Wisconsin residents have received at least one COVID-19 shot Monday, the state’s top health agency reports.

The Department of Health Services’ COVID-19 dashboard indicates 49.1% of people have received at least one shot, while 44.2% of people have completed their vaccine series.

At the pace the state has been going through for vaccinations lately, it will likely take at least another week for Wisconsin to reach half of its residents with at least one vaccine.

Of the more than 5.2 million vaccines administered in the Badger State, 1,197 have been given out this week. Last week, there were 92,409 vaccines administered. This is the first time since the week of April 4 that there was in increase in the number of doses administered from the week previous.

Other groups to note:

96% of residents ages 65 and older in Dane County have received at least one vaccine.

The 12-15 age group in Dane County is fewer than three percent-points away from passing the 18-24 group in the county. This gap has closed by one percent-point since last week.

2.8 million Wisconsinites have received at least their first vaccine.

Fewer than 50 COVID-19 cases reported

DHS’ COVID-19 data report shows 48 cases were confirmed on Monday. This is the sixth time in the past month cases have been reported at fewer than 100 and the third time they have been lower than 50.

COVID-19 cases reported at the beginning of the week do tend to be lower than what is reported toward the end of the work week.

The seven-day rolling average has fallen again Monday, now reaching 112 cases. There have been 611,719 cases confirmed in Wisconsin since the start of the pandemic, DHS notes.

No deaths were confirmed by health officials on Monday, keeping the total number of deaths ever reported in the state at 7,208.

