Badgers hall of famer Tom Burke arrested on child sexual assault charges

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Former UW-Madison football star and UW Athletics Hall of Famer Tom Burke faces first-degree child sexual assault charges, according to the Duluth News Tribune.

The 44-year-old was arraigned on Monday in State District Court in Duluth after a warrant was issued for his arrest on June 8. Burke, who lives in Rice Lake, Wisconsin waived extradition to Minnesota after being arrested in Douglas County.

Burke’s bail has been set at $100,000.

The criminal complaint cited by the newspaper states that the alleged sexual assaults were first reported to authorities on February 21 when the 7-year-old victim told her mother.

Duluth News Tribune says that Burke faces 12-14 years in prison if he is convicted.

Burke played defensive end for the Badgers and had a Big Ten record 22 sacks in 1998 and later went on to win the Rose Bowl. A third round pick in the 1999 NFL draft, Burke played four seasons for the Arizona Cardinals.

