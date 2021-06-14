Beloit asks residents to conserve water to help fight chemical plant fire

BELOIT, Wis. (WMTV) - As the fire continues to burn in nearby Rockton, Illinois, the City of Beloit is asking its residents to conserve water to ensure there is enough to battle the flames just across the state line.

In a Facebook post, officials explain Beloit is providing water to help contain the fire that erupted Monday morning at a chemical plant in Rockton, which is less than five miles away from the city. The fire is so large smoke from it could easily be seen in Beloit and even further away in cities like Janesville and Monroe.

In a Monday afternoon news conference, Rockton Fire Chief Kirk Wilson conceded the fire would likely burn for several days, adding that the Chemtool facility was “completely consumed.” He added that firefighters are working to contain the blaze, but they have ended their suppression efforts for now.

To help conserve water, Beloit officials recommend holding off on non-essential water usage, including washing cars and sprinkling lawns.

The City of Beloit is assisting the Rockton community with water supply. We are monitoring all water supply levels, but... Posted by City of Beloit, Wisconsin - Government on Monday, June 14, 2021

