Beloit homicide suspect in custody, victim identified

BELIOIT, Wis. (WMTV) - A man accused of killing a 25-year-old Beloit man is in custody after he turned himself in to police on Monday. Beloit Police Department officials also released the name of the victim.

BPD reports 19-year-old Journee R. Weathers, Jr., turned himself in to the Rock County Sheriff’s Office on Monday and is being held on first degree intentional homicide charges in relation to the incident on June 7 in the 1700 block of Porter Avenue.

“I am pleased the suspects in this case turned themselves in and appreciate all of the efforts to facilitate this safe resolution,” said Chief Andre Sayles. “Thank you to all of the members of the public who have provided information and tips to our investigators.”

Beloit PD also released the name of the man who was killed in the homicide, Dre Vian T. Allen.

The family told NBC15′s sister station WIFR on the day of the shooting that the victim was generous, kindhearted and multitalented. He played the drums at church, he cut hair and he was a former semi-pro football player.

“My baby, oh I loved him. I loved him so much, he’s been at my house ever since,” said Helen Allen, the victim’s grandmother.

Two other suspects, Elontae M. Phiffer, 18, and Damon E. Allen, 19, both turned themselves in to police last week. They are both charged with alleged first degree intentional homicide as party to the crime.

According to the criminal complaint, the shooting occurred after a dispute over payment for a vehicle. A witness identified Weathers as the shooter, BPD stated.

