Crash on Gammon Road results in potential injuries

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Madison Police and Fire Dept. were dispatched outside of West Towne Mall Monday afternoon after three vehicles wrecked.

The crash occurred at the intersection of Gammon Road and Gammon Place and the call arrived around 2:20 p.m., according to Dane Co. Dispatch.

Madison Fire Dept. said that four ambulances were sent to the scene, potentially resulting in four injuries, although it’s too soon to know.

The department also said three vehicles were towed.

