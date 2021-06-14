Advertisement

Crash on Gammon Road results in potential injuries

Clovis police investigate shooting that left 3 men injured
Clovis police investigate shooting that left 3 men injured
By Keagan Schlosser
Updated: 15 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Madison Police and Fire Dept. were dispatched outside of West Towne Mall Monday afternoon after three vehicles wrecked.

The crash occurred at the intersection of Gammon Road and Gammon Place and the call arrived around 2:20 p.m., according to Dane Co. Dispatch.

Madison Fire Dept. said that four ambulances were sent to the scene, potentially resulting in four injuries, although it’s too soon to know.

The department also said three vehicles were towed.

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A driver was injured when her SUV collided with farm sprayer.
Driver flown to hospital after Dane Co. crash with farm sprayer
(Girl Scout/FOX19 NOW file)
Thinner Mints: Girl Scouts have millions of unsold cookies
Stephanie Rene Wallace
Missing 23-year-old Iowa Co. woman could be at risk
Multiple fire crews are at the scene of a structure fire at Chemtool on Prairie Hill Road in...
Firefighter injured, mandatory evacuation in Rockton from fire at Chemtool facility
All lanes of U.S. 151 were closed near Beaver Dam on Thursday, June 10, 2021.
Stretch of U.S. 151 reopens near Beaver Dam

Latest News

Cincinnati Reds' Joey Votto watches his two-run home run during the seventh inning of a...
Reds cool off Brewers 10-2 to earn 4th straight victory
A few rain chances are coming up through the end of the week.
Pleasant Weather Over the Next Couple Days
Adopt-A-Dairy-Cow fundraiser
A massive fire continues to burn at a chemical plant just across the Illinois border in the...
At least one thousand Rockton residents displaced following Chemtool fire
Something to Smile About
Something to Smile About