MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Summer officially begins in less than a week. But so far this June, there has been no shortage of summer sizzle. In fact, this has been the hottest start to June on record in Madison. The average temperature from June 1 through June 13 in Madison has been 75.6 degrees, which is the hottest average temperature on record in Madison for that timeframe. The normal average temperature for that timeframe in Madison is 65.7 degrees.

Hottest starts to June - Madison (NBC15)

If you need a break from the summer sizzle you are going to get it this week. This week is not going to be cool, but it is not going to hot either. Highs on Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday will be near or just above 80 degrees, which is much more seasonable for this time of year. There will be a brief spike in the heat and humidity Thursday into Friday. However, the heat and humidity will not stick around long because a cold front will kick the heat and humidity out of the area by the end of the workweek. This front will also bring in our only chance of rain and storms this week.

Not AS Hot This Week (NBC15)

Monday afternoon will be mostly sunny and warm. Highs will only be in the lower to mid 80s. The best part about Monday afternoon will be the lower humidity levels. With dew point temperatures only on either side of 50 degrees, it is going to feel very comfortable outside from a humidity standpoint. Some clouds will bubble up in the heat of the day. Even though it is not likely, a stray shower or sprinkle could develop across our eastern counties late this afternoon or evening. The chance of rain today is as low as it goes without being zero.

Monday night will be partly cloudy and pleasant. Lows Tuesday morning will be in the 50s area wide.

Tuesday and Wednesday could wind up being some of the nicest days this month. Highs will only be near 80 degrees. Plus, our humidity levels will stay low. We’ll be in the refreshing or pleasant zone on our muggy Tuesday and Wednesday. A few clouds and sprinkles will be possible on Tuesday, but meaningful rain is not in the forecast. With high pressure in control, Wednesday will just feature a ton of sunshine.

Tuesday's Planner (NBC15)

Muggy Meter Monday - F riday (NBC15)

The heat and humidity will start to increase on Thursday ahead of our next big weather maker. Highs on Thursday will be in the upper 80s to near 90 degrees. A cold front will drop south across the area late Thursday into Friday. This front will bring in our best chance of rain and storms this week. There are still come question marks with how good our rain and storm chances will be Thursday night. The forecast models have not been very consistent with the evolution of this storm system and cold front.

Next Big Weather Maker - Cold front will bring in best chance of rain and storms this week (NBC15)

It is not going to be nearly hot or humid behind the front. Highs on Friday will still be well into the 80s.

From this distance, Father’s Day weekend could not look any better. Expect highs in the lower 80s and a lot of sunshine.

Overall, this week looks dry. With a lack of rain, expect drought conditions to worsen. There is some indication that the weather pattern could turn wetter by the end of the amount. The Climate Prediction Center favors above precipitation over near normal or dry conditions June 21 through June 27.

Precipitation Outlook June 21 - 27 (NBC15)

