Advertisement

Janesville manufacturer increases wages, to hire 150 more workers

Existing employees and newly employed workers will both receive $17 per hour starting Monday and ending Oct. 3.
Businesses are still hiring during shutdown
Businesses are still hiring during shutdown(None)
By Juliana Tornabene
Updated: 14 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JANESVILLE, Wis. (WMTV) - A Janesville manufacturing company announced Monday it would be increasing its wages through October and hiring over 150 new employees.

Morgan Truck Body stated it would be increasing its full-time and part-time wages by $2 per hour. Existing employees and newly employed workers will both receive $17 per hour starting Monday and ending Oct. 3.

Vice President of Human Resources Brady Bagwan explained the company wanted to hire as many new team members as possible and hold onto current staff by giving them a higher wage “just when they need it most.”

“We have seen record demand across the country for our trucks since the pandemic began, due largely to more residential deliveries from retailers, as well as increased demand for transportation of medical equipment, supplies and vaccines,” said Bagwan.

All 200 hourly manufacturing and service center employees at Morgan, plus around 150 new hourly manufacturing service center positions, will get the wage increase.

New hourly team members who start before Aug. 31 will also receive a hiring bonus of $1,000. There are positions open for production assemblers, welders, painters and more. Those interested can apply online.

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A driver was injured when her SUV collided with farm sprayer.
Driver flown to hospital after Dane Co. crash with farm sprayer
(Girl Scout/FOX19 NOW file)
Thinner Mints: Girl Scouts have millions of unsold cookies
Stephanie Rene Wallace
Missing 23-year-old Iowa Co. woman could be at risk
Multiple fire crews are at the scene of a structure fire at Chemtool on Prairie Hill Road in...
Firefighter injured, mandatory evacuation in Rockton from fire at Chemtool facility
All lanes of U.S. 151 were closed near Beaver Dam on Thursday, June 10, 2021.
Stretch of U.S. 151 reopens near Beaver Dam

Latest News

Cincinnati Reds' Joey Votto watches his two-run home run during the seventh inning of a...
Reds cool off Brewers 10-2 to earn 4th straight victory
A few rain chances are coming up through the end of the week.
Pleasant Weather Over the Next Couple Days
Adopt-A-Dairy-Cow fundraiser
A massive fire continues to burn at a chemical plant just across the Illinois border in the...
At least one thousand Rockton residents displaced following Chemtool fire
Something to Smile About
Something to Smile About