Janesville manufacturer increases wages, to hire 150 more workers

JANESVILLE, Wis. (WMTV) - A Janesville manufacturing company announced Monday it would be increasing its wages through October and hiring over 150 new employees.

Morgan Truck Body stated it would be increasing its full-time and part-time wages by $2 per hour. Existing employees and newly employed workers will both receive $17 per hour starting Monday and ending Oct. 3.

Vice President of Human Resources Brady Bagwan explained the company wanted to hire as many new team members as possible and hold onto current staff by giving them a higher wage “just when they need it most.”

“We have seen record demand across the country for our trucks since the pandemic began, due largely to more residential deliveries from retailers, as well as increased demand for transportation of medical equipment, supplies and vaccines,” said Bagwan.

All 200 hourly manufacturing and service center employees at Morgan, plus around 150 new hourly manufacturing service center positions, will get the wage increase.

New hourly team members who start before Aug. 31 will also receive a hiring bonus of $1,000. There are positions open for production assemblers, welders, painters and more. Those interested can apply online.

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.