Jerry Kelly makes it back-to-back AmFam Championship wins with Sunday comeback
Updated: 9 hours ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Jerry Kelly defended his crown as the king of American Family Insurance Championship with a six-under final round to finish -14 and AmFam champ on Sunday at University Ridge Golf Course in Madison.
Kelly’s Sunday performance proved to be clutch as he had four birdies, four of which over his final nine holes to come from behind and beat 2017 champion Fred Couples and leader from Friday on, Miguel Angel Jimenez by one stroke.
Tournament host Steve Stricker shot a final round 65 to finish tied for seventh with a -9 performance on the weekend.
Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.