Jerry Kelly makes it back-to-back AmFam Championship wins with Sunday comeback

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Jerry Kelly defended his crown as the king of American Family Insurance Championship with a six-under final round to finish -14 and AmFam champ on Sunday at University Ridge Golf Course in Madison.

Back-to-back American Family Insurance Championship winner, and Madison native, Jerry Kelly with the trophy on the 18th green. pic.twitter.com/BRGBX8nWqb — George Balekji (@GeorgeBalekji) June 13, 2021

Kelly’s Sunday performance proved to be clutch as he had four birdies, four of which over his final nine holes to come from behind and beat 2017 champion Fred Couples and leader from Friday on, Miguel Angel Jimenez by one stroke.

Loved this reaction from @jerrykelly13pga on the putt to save par at 17. Little spin and in, sigh of relief, a laugh and a kiss from the two-time AmFam Champ. pic.twitter.com/kDjrHyE9Hm — George Balekji (@GeorgeBalekji) June 14, 2021

Tournament host Steve Stricker shot a final round 65 to finish tied for seventh with a -9 performance on the weekend.

Jerry Kelly with the par putt on 18. He finishes -14 for the weekend. @amfamchamp @nbc15_madison pic.twitter.com/T4tNrGelHR — George Balekji (@GeorgeBalekji) June 13, 2021

