Lavender Days in full bloom

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A family-run farm market in Stoughton is bringing back Lavender Days for the start of the summer.

Eugster’s Farm Market offers an array of fresh fruits and vegetables in a farmers market meets convenience store production.

Now, it is the time of year when Lavender is in full bloom, and the Eugster’s Lavender fields are adding one more item to the market. The rows of purple blossoms are there for people to people to enjoy, and bouquets to add a splash to summer in the home.

The fields are the product of three years of hard work. Lavender is a slow-growing plant and prefers hostile environments. The Eugsters trucked in thousands of pounds of sand to dilute the fertile soil. The particular plants only receive a light shower of water once a week and are planted on hills, so water would naturally run away from the plants. Finally, after years of care, the finicky bushes produce beautiful fields like the ones the farm market boasts.

“It takes a lot of work to get them growing; you can’t just throw Lavender seeds in the ground,” said owner Jacob Eugster. “But the work is well worth it for the results.”

After all that work, the first Lavender Days in 2020 was a muted affair, as the Eugster family strove to keep their visitors safe. Now, Jacob and everyone else is ready for the interest generated last year, to turn into lots of people ready to enjoy the outdoor event.

It is an attraction that only lasts a few short weeks. However, once the Lavender begins to blossom, it sticks around just 7-10 days before the flowers must be harvested before they wither. With fields staggered into two sections, blossoming Lavender plants coat the hills at the Eugster Farm Market for roughly two weeks before the select flowers are gone.

Jacob added that while the flowers don’t stick around long, the pleasant aroma lasts quite some time. The Lavender bouquets can retain their smell for months.

For directions to Lavender Days before the flowers are gone, check out the farm’s Facebook page.

