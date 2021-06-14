Madison city officials plan West Towne Mall future

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) -Madison officials are making plans to give the West Towne Mall area a facelift.

The redevelopment is a part of a bigger goal, which is the Odana Area Plan.

This plan will be formally introduced to the Madison common council at the beginning of July. The city hopes to have a solid answer regarding the decision from the council by September.

A plan to revamp and restructure West Towne Mall is acting as a small piece to a bigger puzzle.

“It’s a great part of town that’s really being underutilized so I think this plan does a great job of laying out a stronger vision for the city,” Ald. Keith Furman said.

Ald. Furman represents a fraction of the Odana Area Plan’s boundaries.

“I love the focus on street connectivity. The idea of trying to make the area more walkable and bikeable and more connected,” he said.

West Towne Mall is at the West end of the planning area. City officials hope to turn empty parking lots into booming residential areas and office space.

“We desperately need more housing in the city of Madison, and so it was a good time to look at this area and try to encourage more use,” Furman said.

Planning efforts also include adding green space and sidewalks to improve accessibility with a bus rapid transit line nearby.

“A big piece of that puzzle is having the park space and other amenities of the future that residents fully expect and deserve,” Ben Zeller, City of Madison planner said.

For the past year, the city asked for the public’s opinion on the effort in several meetings.

“There are some concerns about building heights and increasing densities in the area with that typically comes with redevelopment,” Zeller said.

City officials said the plan is in place to create economic stability and keep up with a growing city.

