Madison gas prices fall

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Madison gas prices have fallen 3.0 cents per gallon in the last week.

According to GasBuddy, gas prices in Madison are averaging $2.80 per gallon as of June 14 based on a daily survey of 210 Madison gas stations.

The cheapest Madison gas is priced at $2.68 per gallon, while the most expensive is $3.15 per gallon.

The national average prices of gas has risen 1.6 cents per gallon in the last week, a GasBuddy release said. The national average is up 3.7 cents per gallon from a month ago and 97.7 cents per gallon higher than a year ago.

“With most additional supply being gobbled up very quickly, gas prices will likely stay at elevated levels for the foreseeable future. Motorists can continue to fight the high gas prices by remembering to shop around each time they get below half a tank,” Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis for GasBuddy said.

