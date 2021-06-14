Advertisement

Maxwell Street Days 2021 returns - and adds an extra day

(NBC15)
By Shaina Nijhawan
Updated: 19 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Maxwell Street Days Summer Sidewalk Sale will return to State Street in downtown Madison for its 44th year.

This year’s event will expand from three days to four days, July 15-18.

The community is invited to enjoy the discounts, dining experiences, live music and more activities offered during the event.

“We always enjoy connecting with the community as we showcase our unique offerings at reduced prices for this outdoor annual event. It’s also a great way for us to highlight our historical downtown shopping district. It will be especially beneficial for the downtown businesses after last year’s event was cancelled,” Amy Moore, owner of Little Luxuries said.

State Street will be closed to all bike and bus traffic.

Dates and Times for 2021 Maxwell Street Day:

  • Thursday, July 15 from 9am-6pm
  • Friday, July 16 from 9am-6pm
  • Saturday, July 17 from 9am-6pm
  • Sunday, July 18 from 10am-5pm

The Maxwell Street website has the full list of participants.

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A driver was injured when her SUV collided with farm sprayer.
Driver flown to hospital after Dane Co. crash with farm sprayer
(Girl Scout/FOX19 NOW file)
Thinner Mints: Girl Scouts have millions of unsold cookies
Stephanie Rene Wallace
Missing 23-year-old Iowa Co. woman could be at risk
Multiple fire crews are at the scene of a structure fire at Chemtool on Prairie Hill Road in...
Firefighter injured, mandatory evacuation in Rockton from fire at Chemtool facility
All lanes of U.S. 151 were closed near Beaver Dam on Thursday, June 10, 2021.
Stretch of U.S. 151 reopens near Beaver Dam

Latest News

Cincinnati Reds' Joey Votto watches his two-run home run during the seventh inning of a...
Reds cool off Brewers 10-2 to earn 4th straight victory
A few rain chances are coming up through the end of the week.
Pleasant Weather Over the Next Couple Days
A massive fire continues to burn at a chemical plant just across the Illinois border in the...
At least 1,000 Rockton residents displaced following Chemtool fire
Something to Smile About
Something to Smile About
Sheriff’s Office: Body of missing Green Bay man recovered following boat capsize
Sheriff’s Office: Body of missing Green Bay man recovered following boat capsize