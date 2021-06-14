Maxwell Street Days 2021 returns - and adds an extra day

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Maxwell Street Days Summer Sidewalk Sale will return to State Street in downtown Madison for its 44th year.

This year’s event will expand from three days to four days, July 15-18.

The community is invited to enjoy the discounts, dining experiences, live music and more activities offered during the event.

“We always enjoy connecting with the community as we showcase our unique offerings at reduced prices for this outdoor annual event. It’s also a great way for us to highlight our historical downtown shopping district. It will be especially beneficial for the downtown businesses after last year’s event was cancelled,” Amy Moore, owner of Little Luxuries said.

State Street will be closed to all bike and bus traffic.

Dates and Times for 2021 Maxwell Street Day:

Thursday, July 15 from 9am-6pm

Friday, July 16 from 9am-6pm

Saturday, July 17 from 9am-6pm

Sunday, July 18 from 10am-5pm

The Maxwell Street website has the full list of participants.

