Milton chocolate factory receives grant for phase one construction

MILTON, Wis. (WMTV) - Gov. Tony Evers and the Wisconsin Department of Transportation announced today that the Clasen Quality Chocolate (CQC) plant being built in the city of Milton will receive its sugar and oil by rail, funded in part by a Transportation Economic Assistance (TEA) grant.

The $1 million rail project will allow the City of Milton to extend a Wisconsin Southern/WATCO rail line to the new plant.

Later this year CQC plans to spend approximately $105 million to construct and prepare their new 350,000-square-foot plant through multiple phases.

“TEA grants support great projects across Wisconsin where local officials see ways to advance economic development through infrastructure improvements,” Gov. Evers said. “Deals don’t get much sweeter than finding a way to help deliver sugar to a chocolate factory.”

The first phase of the project, which will add 50 jobs, is expected to be completed and working by the fall of 2022.

