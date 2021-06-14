Advertisement

Milton chocolate factory receives grant for phase one construction

The 350,000-square-foot chocolate factory will start construction later this year.
Chocolate factory being built in the city of Milton.
Chocolate factory being built in the city of Milton.
By Taylor Bowden
Updated: 17 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MILTON, Wis. (WMTV) - Gov. Tony Evers and the Wisconsin Department of Transportation announced today that the Clasen Quality Chocolate (CQC) plant being built in the city of Milton will receive its sugar and oil by rail, funded in part by a Transportation Economic Assistance (TEA) grant.

The $1 million rail project will allow the City of Milton to extend a Wisconsin Southern/WATCO rail line to the new plant.

Later this year CQC plans to spend approximately $105 million to construct and prepare their new 350,000-square-foot plant through multiple phases.

“TEA grants support great projects across Wisconsin where local officials see ways to advance economic development through infrastructure improvements,” Gov. Evers said. “Deals don’t get much sweeter than finding a way to help deliver sugar to a chocolate factory.”

The first phase of the project, which will add 50 jobs, is expected to be completed and working by the fall of 2022.

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A driver was injured when her SUV collided with farm sprayer.
Driver flown to hospital after Dane Co. crash with farm sprayer
(Girl Scout/FOX19 NOW file)
Thinner Mints: Girl Scouts have millions of unsold cookies
Stephanie Rene Wallace
Missing 23-year-old Iowa Co. woman could be at risk
Multiple fire crews are at the scene of a structure fire at Chemtool on Prairie Hill Road in...
Firefighter injured, mandatory evacuation in Rockton from fire at Chemtool facility
All lanes of U.S. 151 were closed near Beaver Dam on Thursday, June 10, 2021.
Stretch of U.S. 151 reopens near Beaver Dam

Latest News

Cincinnati Reds' Joey Votto watches his two-run home run during the seventh inning of a...
Reds cool off Brewers 10-2 to earn 4th straight victory
A few rain chances are coming up through the end of the week.
Pleasant Weather Over the Next Couple Days
Adopt-A-Dairy-Cow fundraiser
A massive fire continues to burn at a chemical plant just across the Illinois border in the...
At least 1,000 Rockton residents displaced following Chemtool fire
Something to Smile About
Something to Smile About