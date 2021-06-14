Advertisement

MPD: 6 suspects in stolen car accused of attacking man, stealing his vehicle

(City of Madison Police Department)
By Shaina Nijhawan
Updated: 16 hours ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Madison Police Department is searching for multiple suspects and a stolen vehicle Monday after the suspects allegedly stole a different car from a man at a gas station.

The Madison Police Department responded to the armed robbery around 7:40 p.m. on Sunday to a gas station on the 700 block of Gammon Road after a victim reported that as he was pumping gas, a suspect got into the driver’s seat of his car.

The victim stated that as he tried to remove the suspect from his vehicle, five other suspects attacked him with a gas station window squeegee, according to MPD.

The suspects then drove away in the victim’s vehicle. The victim did not seek medical attention for his injuries.

Officers later found the victim’s vehicle on the east side of Madison, MPD said.

Officers discovered later that the suspects arrived in a stolen gray Honda CRV, which has still not been found. The first three letters of the Wisconsin license plate are AKB.

If you have any information regarding this incident and the location of the stolen Honda CRV, please contact MPD at 608-255-2345 or you can remain anonymous and contact the Madison Area Crime Stoppers at 608-266-6014 or online.

MPD are searching for suspects who were driving a stolen vehicle during a robbery Sunday night.
MPD are searching for suspects who were driving a stolen vehicle during a robbery Sunday night.(Madison Police Department)

