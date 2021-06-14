No Irving or Harden in Game 5 when reeling Nets host Bucks

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - First they lost James Harden, then Kyrie Irving, and finally the Brooklyn Nets lost their lead in the Eastern Conference semifinals.

Though the series is tied, the Milwaukee Bucks are way ahead in the health category. Down to Kevin Durant as their lone healthy superstar, the Nets limp home to host Game 5 on Tuesday, a team that once piled up points with ease suddenly struggling to cobble together much offense at all.

Both Harden and Irving have been ruled out for the game because of injuries. The Bucks won both games in Milwaukee after the Nets had taken a 2-0 lead at home.

James Harden is also out for Game 5, the team says.



The Nets will have just one of their 'Big 3': Kevin Durant. https://t.co/okaops4sOB — Malika Andrews (@malika_andrews) June 14, 2021

“This is what it’s all about in the playoffs, is you’re going to have ups and downs. You’re going to have momentum shifts, you’re going to have adversity and it’s about how you respond,” Nets coach Steve Nash said Monday. “So tomorrow is a great opportunity for us to show what we’re made of, respond in a positive way and put on our best performance of the series.

So most of the positives now belong to the Bucks, a far cry from when the series left Brooklyn after the Nets handed them a 125-86 beating in Game 2.

“I think our confidence has been the same,” Bucks star Khris Middleton said. “We said the same thing after we lost 1 and 2, we’ve just got to find a way to protect our home court like they did. We didn’t get down on ourselves. We didn’t count ourselves out. Now our message is we’ve got to steal one of these on the road to win the series, no matter what. Hopefully it starts” Tuesday.

Game 5 will tip at 7:30 p.m. CST on TNT.

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.