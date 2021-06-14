Advertisement

Smoking materials blamed for car fire that injured one

The fire started in the passenger compartment before spreading throughout the vehicle
(Monona Fire and EMS Department)
By Shaina Nijhawan
Updated: Jun. 14, 2021 at 9:51 AM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Monona Police and Fire Departments responded to a vehicle fire in Monona which left one person injured.

MOFD units arrived early Monday morning to the 2500 block of Royal Ave. after receiving multiple calls about flames and smoke at the scene.

Investigation found the lone occupant sleeping in the vehicle when the fire started.

The fire started in the passenger compartment before spreading throughout the vehicle. Cause of the fire was determined as misuse of smoking materials.

The fire was extinguished within 15 minutes. The occupant of the vehicle was injured and transported to a local hospital with minor injuries.

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Madison temporarily shuts down building over structural concerns, incl. Paisan’s
Luke Bryan performs on the Proud To Be Right Here 2021 tour at the Hollywood Casino...
Sheriff’s Office warns drivers before Luke Bryan’s concert on a Dane Co. farm
Mu COVID-19 variant cases identified in Wisconsin
After nearly two years since the last time they set foot inside the stadium, fans said there is...
Rep. Jordan: UW game shows “real America” is over COVID-19 safety protocols
The Madison Police Dept. is investigating a homicide in the 4600 block of Martha Lane on...
20-year-old man killed in east side homicide

Latest News

Fire graphic
UPDATE: All lanes on WIS 78 reopen following structure fire
Camp Randall Stadium is expected to be filled with fans when the season opens on Sept. 4.
Saturday’s Badger game sees increase in UW Madison PD citations
Man dies in hospital following car vs. horse and buggy crash in Township of Lowell
Wisconsin National Guard Logo
9/11 terrorist attacks create lasting impact on U.S. National Guard
One person killed after a multi-vehicle crash near Lake Kegonsa