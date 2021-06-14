Smoking materials blamed for car fire that injured one

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Monona Police and Fire Departments responded to a vehicle fire in Monona which left one person injured.

MOFD units arrived early Monday morning to the 2500 block of Royal Ave. after receiving multiple calls about flames and smoke at the scene.

Investigation found the lone occupant sleeping in the vehicle when the fire started.

The fire started in the passenger compartment before spreading throughout the vehicle. Cause of the fire was determined as misuse of smoking materials.

The fire was extinguished within 15 minutes. The occupant of the vehicle was injured and transported to a local hospital with minor injuries.

