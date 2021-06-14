Advertisement

Pleasant Conditions Over the Next Several Days

Much lower humidity is expected
By Charlie Shortino
Updated: 2 hours ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A cold front swept through last night. This front will bring in cooler and more comfortable conditions for southern Wisconsin over the next few days. Humidity levels have dropped and will remain low through most of this week. With lots of sunshine, highs will reach the lower 80s each of the next three days. We will get into our next reasonable chance of rain Friday but these showers and thunderstorms will be widely scattered. We will also see a warming trend through the end of the week with highs by Thursday back in the lower 90s. The weekend forecast looks very nice with sunshine and highs in the lower to middle 80s.

Today: Increasing cloudiness. High 83. Wind: North 10-15 mph.

Tonight: Partly cloudy. Low: 58. Wind: North 5-10.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny. High 81.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny. High 81.

