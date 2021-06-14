Rock Co. Sheriff’s Office launches “complex” investigation into woman’s violent death

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Rock Co. Sheriff’s Office is describing the death of an older woman who was discovered in a garage early Monday morning as a “complex violent death investigation.”

Investigators did note that the death of the woman, whose name was not released, is considered an isolated incident and there is no ongoing threat to the community.

According to the Rock Co. Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to a home in the 11100 block of W. Mineral Point Rd., in the Town of Center, around 5:30 a.m. after receiving the 911 call from the person who found the woman.

The caller was still on scene when deputies arrived as was a third person, who was inside the home when authorities arrived. That individual was taken into custody and transported to the Sheriff’s Office as a person of interest in the case.

Death investigation in the Town of Center (southeast of Evansville). A family member called 911 around 5:30 this morning saying they found an elderly woman dead in garage. Another relative taken into custody, but death NOT ruled a homicide. @nbc15_madisonhttps://t.co/tdTKEGPRaU pic.twitter.com/XgLJ3sPLKq — Sanika Bhargaw NBC15 (@SanikaBhargaw) June 14, 2021

Investigators noted the woman, the person who called 911, and the person taken into custody are all related.

Neighbors in the area said this is a small farming community with next to no crime, surprised to wake up to multiple sheriff vehicles surrounding the house.

“I heard my dog howling at the sirens, that’s how I even knew there was anything going on,” said neighbor Joe Rowland, who lives down the street.

Rowland said he moved to the area a few years ago and has had a great experience in the area.

“It’s a farm community and definitely, farmers help each other out,” he said.

Another neighbor, Connie Peterson, said she and her sister knew the family.

“She goes to our church and stuff, and I can say we’ve known them for, since we were little,” Peterson explained.

Peterson said her son, who also lives on the same street, also knew the family.

“It’s pretty nerve wracking, devastating for the family, for sure,” she said.

Sheriff Troy Knudson added that the Sheriff’s Office will likely not be releasing any more information on Monday. NBC15 asked a Rock County Sheriff Commander to clarify the language “complex violent death investigation,” but he was unable to provide more information.

