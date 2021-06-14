Six suspects arrested in Town of Quincy armed burglary

TOWN OF QUINCY, Wis. (WMTV) - The Adams Co. Sheriff’s Office responded to a reported burglary in progress Saturday afternoon in the Town of Quincy that resulted in a police pursuit and six arrests.

The office’s investigation determined the victim knew one of the suspects.

Deputies responded to the scene around 2:30 p.m. to the 2400 block of 18th Ave. and attempted to stop the suspect vehicle, but the driver fled.

Police pursued the vehicle into a camping area and detained four suspects from the car.

A fifth suspect, determined to be the driver, was found walking away, and a sixth suspect was identified by campers. Both were detained, the sheriff’s office said.

The investigation revealed a firearm and ammunition taken during the burglary were thrown from the vehicle during the pursuit.

The release stated the firearm and ammunition were seized by officers and the suspect vehicle was impounded by the sheriff’s office.

The six suspects were arrested and are being held for court appearances.

The sheriff’s office has requested the following charges from the Adams County District Attorney:

Jamieson W. Patterson, 27, of Lake Delton:

Burglary While Armed

Operating While Intoxicated (1st Offense)

Fleeing/Eluding an Officer

Recklessly Endangering Safety

Criminal Damage to Property

Bail Jumping (3 counts)

Resisting/Obstructing an Officer

Byron C. Thundercloud, 24, of Baraboo:

Burglary While Armed

Criminal Damage to Property

Bail Jumping

Ariana K. Cloud, 30, of Lake Delton:

Burglary While Armed/Party to a Crime

Criminal Damage to Property/Party to a Crime

Resisting/Obstructing an Officer

Benjamin F. Hopinkah, 27, of Wisconsin Rapids

Burglary While Armed

Criminal Damage to Property

Erika M. Houghton, 23, Wisconsin Dells

Burglary While Armed/Party to a Crime

Criminal Damage to Property/Party to a Crime

Evelyn V. Funmaker, 24, Wisconsin Dells

Burglary While Armed/Party to a Crime

Criminal Damage to Property/Party to a Crime

The Adams County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by The City of Adams Police Department and the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources.

