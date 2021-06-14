Advertisement

Six suspects arrested in Town of Quincy armed burglary

By Keagan Schlosser
Updated: 15 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOWN OF QUINCY, Wis. (WMTV) - The Adams Co. Sheriff’s Office responded to a reported burglary in progress Saturday afternoon in the Town of Quincy that resulted in a police pursuit and six arrests.

The office’s investigation determined the victim knew one of the suspects.

Deputies responded to the scene around 2:30 p.m. to the 2400 block of 18th Ave. and attempted to stop the suspect vehicle, but the driver fled.

Police pursued the vehicle into a camping area and detained four suspects from the car.

A fifth suspect, determined to be the driver, was found walking away, and a sixth suspect was identified by campers. Both were detained, the sheriff’s office said.

The investigation revealed a firearm and ammunition taken during the burglary were thrown from the vehicle during the pursuit.

The release stated the firearm and ammunition were seized by officers and the suspect vehicle was impounded by the sheriff’s office.

The six suspects were arrested and are being held for court appearances.

The sheriff’s office has requested the following charges from the Adams County District Attorney:

Jamieson W. Patterson, 27, of Lake Delton:

  • Burglary While Armed
  • Operating While Intoxicated (1st Offense)
  • Fleeing/Eluding an Officer
  • Recklessly Endangering Safety
  • Criminal Damage to Property
  • Bail Jumping (3 counts)
  • Resisting/Obstructing an Officer

Byron C. Thundercloud, 24, of Baraboo:

  • Burglary While Armed
  • Criminal Damage to Property
  • Bail Jumping

Ariana K. Cloud, 30, of Lake Delton:

  • Burglary While Armed/Party to a Crime
  • Criminal Damage to Property/Party to a Crime
  • Resisting/Obstructing an Officer

Benjamin F. Hopinkah, 27, of Wisconsin Rapids

  • Burglary While Armed
  • Criminal Damage to Property

Erika M. Houghton, 23, Wisconsin Dells

  • Burglary While Armed/Party to a Crime
  • Criminal Damage to Property/Party to a Crime

Evelyn V. Funmaker, 24, Wisconsin Dells

  • Burglary While Armed/Party to a Crime
  • Criminal Damage to Property/Party to a Crime

The Adams County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by The City of Adams Police Department and the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources.

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A driver was injured when her SUV collided with farm sprayer.
Driver flown to hospital after Dane Co. crash with farm sprayer
(Girl Scout/FOX19 NOW file)
Thinner Mints: Girl Scouts have millions of unsold cookies
Stephanie Rene Wallace
Missing 23-year-old Iowa Co. woman could be at risk
Multiple fire crews are at the scene of a structure fire at Chemtool on Prairie Hill Road in...
Firefighter injured, mandatory evacuation in Rockton from fire at Chemtool facility
All lanes of U.S. 151 were closed near Beaver Dam on Thursday, June 10, 2021.
Stretch of U.S. 151 reopens near Beaver Dam

Latest News

Cincinnati Reds' Joey Votto watches his two-run home run during the seventh inning of a...
Reds cool off Brewers 10-2 to earn 4th straight victory
A few rain chances are coming up through the end of the week.
Pleasant Weather Over the Next Couple Days
Adopt-A-Dairy-Cow fundraiser
A massive fire continues to burn at a chemical plant just across the Illinois border in the...
At least 1,000 Rockton residents displaced following Chemtool fire
Something to Smile About
Something to Smile About