Six suspects arrested in Town of Quincy armed burglary
TOWN OF QUINCY, Wis. (WMTV) - The Adams Co. Sheriff’s Office responded to a reported burglary in progress Saturday afternoon in the Town of Quincy that resulted in a police pursuit and six arrests.
The office’s investigation determined the victim knew one of the suspects.
Deputies responded to the scene around 2:30 p.m. to the 2400 block of 18th Ave. and attempted to stop the suspect vehicle, but the driver fled.
Police pursued the vehicle into a camping area and detained four suspects from the car.
A fifth suspect, determined to be the driver, was found walking away, and a sixth suspect was identified by campers. Both were detained, the sheriff’s office said.
The investigation revealed a firearm and ammunition taken during the burglary were thrown from the vehicle during the pursuit.
The release stated the firearm and ammunition were seized by officers and the suspect vehicle was impounded by the sheriff’s office.
The six suspects were arrested and are being held for court appearances.
The sheriff’s office has requested the following charges from the Adams County District Attorney:
Jamieson W. Patterson, 27, of Lake Delton:
- Burglary While Armed
- Operating While Intoxicated (1st Offense)
- Fleeing/Eluding an Officer
- Recklessly Endangering Safety
- Criminal Damage to Property
- Bail Jumping (3 counts)
- Resisting/Obstructing an Officer
Byron C. Thundercloud, 24, of Baraboo:
- Burglary While Armed
- Criminal Damage to Property
- Bail Jumping
Ariana K. Cloud, 30, of Lake Delton:
- Burglary While Armed/Party to a Crime
- Criminal Damage to Property/Party to a Crime
- Resisting/Obstructing an Officer
Benjamin F. Hopinkah, 27, of Wisconsin Rapids
- Burglary While Armed
- Criminal Damage to Property
Erika M. Houghton, 23, Wisconsin Dells
- Burglary While Armed/Party to a Crime
- Criminal Damage to Property/Party to a Crime
Evelyn V. Funmaker, 24, Wisconsin Dells
- Burglary While Armed/Party to a Crime
- Criminal Damage to Property/Party to a Crime
The Adams County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by The City of Adams Police Department and the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources.
Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.