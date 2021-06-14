Advertisement

State biologist pleads no contest in sturgeon caviar case

By Associated Press
Updated: 16 hours ago
OSHKOSH, Wis. (AP) — Wisconsin’s top sturgeon biologist has pleaded no contest in Winnebago County to obstructing a warden.

Ryan Koenigs was charged following an investigation into illegally processing sturgeon eggs into caviar. A judge ordered him to pay a $50 fine.

The Department of Natural Resources said Koenigs is on leave pending the conclusion of an internal investigation.

An investigation revealed that DNR employees, including Koenings, would allegedly collect eggs from spearers, telling them they were for research purposes.

According to a criminal complaint, Koenigs allegedly allowed a co-worker to take the eggs and have them processed, then shared some of the caviar with DNR employees.

Koenigs is accused of accepting about $20,000 worth of caviar, by way of bartering, which is illegal.

