Structure fire at Chemtool in Rockton early Monday morning

ROCKTON, Ill. (WIFR) - Multiple fire crews are at the scene of a structure fire at Chemtool on Prairie Hill Road in Rockton this morning.

Around 7 a.m. several area fire departments were called to 1165 Prairie Hill Road in Rockton for reports of smoke showing at Chemtool Incorporated.

Details are limited at this time. 23 News has a crew on the way and will provide updates as they become available.

This is a developing story.

