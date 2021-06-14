Sun Prairie to temporarily change name to “Fun Prairie”

SUN PRAIRIE, Wis. (WMTV) - The City of Sun Prairie is temporarily changing its name to “Fun Prairie” for the month of July.

The name change is in honor of Parks and Recreation month which is celebrated annually during July, according to the City of Sun Prairie Monday.

As part of the celebration, the city is taking part in a month-long marketing campaign to highlight the many recreational activities that Sun Prairie has to offer.

“We want to embrace the fun community that Sun Prairie is an highlight all of the different city departments, community organizations and local businesses that contribute to that,” Mayor Paul Esser said.

Sun Prairie Parks, Recreation and Forestry (SPPRF) is collaborating with local organizations and businesses to promote events, activities and promotions/specials available in Sun Prairie. A digital map-based guide and webpage is being developed to house this information. The tool will be available for mobile devices and computers, the City reports.

The community is invited to participate in a free month-long game of BINGO that will feature various activities throughout the month of July, which can be redeemed for prizes.

SPPRF is offering local businesses and organizations to get involved in three different ways:

Participating Partner - Submit date-specific events and/or non date-specific activities to include in marketing materials, including a box on the BINGO card.

Sponsoring Partner - Contribute prizes for those who complete their BINGO cards. Sponsoring partners that contribute prizes with a cumulate estimated value grater than $100 will receive recognition on promotional materials.

Advertising Partner - Support the FUN Prairie campaign by helping advertise the Fun guide and BINGO cards. This partner can hand out BINGO cards at their place of business, promote the campaign on social media, and will be an officially designated place of un in the City of Fun Prairie. Advertising partners may submit promotions and/or specials during the month of July, which could be month long, or date-specific.

