WIAA boys state golf first round results

By George Balekji
Published: Jun. 14, 2021 at 5:26 PM CDT|Updated: 11 hours ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Through the first round of the WIAA boys state golf tournament, Jacob Beckman of Middleton leads all of Division One with a score of -4.

Ty Mueller of Homestead is two strokes behind Beckman at -2 while Bennett Swavely of Hudson sits third at -1.

Kettle Moraine leads as a team with a combined score of +14. Middleton is third at +23 while Milton sits 12th at +47, Madison Memorial is +51, Beloit Memorial is 15th at +62.

In Division Two, the Edgewood Crusaders lead the eight-team field with a combined score of +32. Ethan Arndt is part of a three-way tie for first at +3. Brady Callmer of Edgerton is tied for 4th at +4 on the day.

Edgerton is sixth in the standings at +58.

In Division Three Kohler leads all schools with a score of +38. Mineral Point is tied for 4th with +71 while Fennimore is 8th at +110. Noah Kirsch of Lancaster is second in D3 with a score of +4.

