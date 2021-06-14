Advertisement

Wis. doctor becomes 1st in nation to complete rural OB-GYN residency program

By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Jun. 14, 2021 at 3:51 PM CDT|Updated: 13 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A Wisconsin doctor will become the first in the country next week to finish a residency training program to specifically care for women who live in rural areas.

The residency program was started in September of 2016 to combat the nationwide shortage of obstetricians and gynecologists, according to UW Health and the Department of Obstetrics and Gynecology at the University of Wisconsin School of Medicine and Public Health.

Dr. Laura McDowell will be the first to complete the program, which takes four years to finish.

“It has been an honor to be the first rural OB-GYN resident trainee,” McDowell said. “I feel this residency prepared me very well for my new role, and I am excited to practice in a rural community and support my patients where they live.”

The medical school explained when a student graduates from medical school, their next step is to go through a medical residency program. McDowell was matched into the rural residency program at UW-Madison in March of 2017 and has worked in rural sites over the past four years, including in Portage, Waupun and Monroe. She will move to a rural part of Minnesota next month to practice general obstetrics and gynecology.

Dr. Ryan Spencer, OB-GYN residency program director, explained doctors are more likely to serve in the areas they do their residency. The goal of the program is to expose these doctors to relevant experience while addressing a serious need for their care.

“We are so excited and proud of Dr. McDowell for being the first person to complete this founding rural OB-GYN residency program,” said Spencer. “We currently have four outstanding rural OB-GYN residents in our program, but there is still a lot of work to be done to improve access to care for the women of Wisconsin.”

The medical school adds that 27 out of the 72 counties in the state do not have any OB-GYN providers, which disproportionately affects women who live in rural communities.

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A driver was injured when her SUV collided with farm sprayer.
Driver flown to hospital after Dane Co. crash with farm sprayer
(Girl Scout/FOX19 NOW file)
Thinner Mints: Girl Scouts have millions of unsold cookies
Stephanie Rene Wallace
Missing 23-year-old Iowa Co. woman could be at risk
Multiple fire crews are at the scene of a structure fire at Chemtool on Prairie Hill Road in...
Firefighter injured, mandatory evacuation in Rockton from fire at Chemtool facility
All lanes of U.S. 151 were closed near Beaver Dam on Thursday, June 10, 2021.
Stretch of U.S. 151 reopens near Beaver Dam

Latest News

Cincinnati Reds' Joey Votto watches his two-run home run during the seventh inning of a...
Reds cool off Brewers 10-2 to earn 4th straight victory
A few rain chances are coming up through the end of the week.
Pleasant Weather Over the Next Couple Days
Adopt-A-Dairy-Cow fundraiser
A massive fire continues to burn at a chemical plant just across the Illinois border in the...
At least 1,000 Rockton residents displaced following Chemtool fire
Something to Smile About
Something to Smile About