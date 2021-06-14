Advertisement

Wisconsin DPI provides $13.5 million in funding to charter schools

The funds are intended for use of planning, opening, or expanding Wisconsin charter schools
By Shaina Nijhawan
Updated: 21 hours ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Wisconsin Department of Public Instruction announced approval of $13.5 million for Wisconsin charter schools.

The funds, in the form of 19 federal grants, are for the purpose of planning, opening or expanding charter schools in Wisconsin, according to a DPI release.

”These grants aid governance boards as they work toward planning and opening new charter schools and provide additional support to existing ones,” State Superintendent Carolyn Stanford Taylor said. “By finding new, emerging methods of educating our students, charter schools are helping achieve our vision of ensuring all students graduate, college and career ready.”

This is the fourth round of funding the U.S. Department of Education five-year grant program has provided Wisconsin’s charter schools.

The program provides funding for three purposes:

  • Planning and implementation grants for charter schools opening in 2022;
  • Implementation grants for charter schools that recently opened or will open in 2021, and;
  • Grants to aid the expansion of existing charter schools.

The program prioritizes schools serving educationally disadvantaged students and focuses on grades six through 12.

