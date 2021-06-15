Advertisement

ACLU asks judge to block Arkansas trans youth treatment ban

(KAIT)
By Associated Press
Updated: 9 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) - The American Civil Liberties Union is asking a federal judge to prevent Arkansas from enforcing its ban on gender confirming treatments for transgender youth while a lawsuit challenging the prohibition proceeds.

The ACLU on Tuesday requested a preliminary injunction against the new law, which is set to take effect July 28.

The new law prohibits doctors from providing gender confirming hormone treatment, puberty blockers or surgery to anyone under 18 years old, or from referring them to other providers for the treatment.

The ACLU filed a lawsuit last month challenging the measure.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(Girl Scout/FOX19 NOW file)
Thinner Mints: Girl Scouts have millions of unsold cookies
A driver was injured when her SUV collided with farm sprayer.
Driver flown to hospital after Dane Co. crash with farm sprayer
Multiple fire crews are at the scene of a structure fire at Chemtool on Prairie Hill Road in...
Firefighter injured, mandatory evacuation in Rockton from fire at Chemtool facility
Madison city leaders said the area is popular, but under-utilized
Madison city officials plan West Towne Mall future
All lanes of U.S. 151 were closed near Beaver Dam on Thursday, June 10, 2021.
Stretch of U.S. 151 reopens near Beaver Dam

Latest News

A burning chemical plant in Rockton, IL dug up memories of Madison's historic "Butter Fire."
Madison reflects on historic “Butter Fire” drawing similarities to Rockton fire
Something to Smile About 6/15/2021
Something to Smile About 6/15/2021
Beloit Police co-hosted a neighborhood event Tuesday at Vernon Park to discuss violent crimes.
Beloit PD: Community involvement wanted in fighting violent crimes
(Source: Gray Media)
Sun Prairie EMS awarded grant, will provide free in-home health visits
Community members play role in Beloit homicide
Community members play role in Beloit shooting