BBB offers tips to avoid airline booking scam

(Jenny Kane | AP)
By Shaina Nijhawan
Updated: 15 hours ago
MILWAUKEE, Wis. (WMTV) - BBB warns that there is a new twist on third party airline booking sites.

Travelers who call airline agencies to make adjustments to their travel plans are being scammed out of money and personal information.

Travelers often call a number they find online, not realizing it is fake and not associated with their airline. The representatives who answer these calls claim to be affiliated with the company. Still thinking they are dealing with the airline, customers will provide personal and payment information, sign documents and pay fees. Once customers attempt to verify their transaction, find the correct number and reach the actual airline, it is too late and they have been scammed.

When booking a trip, BBB recommends the following tips:

  • Verify the booking site: Before purchasing tickets, read all the fine print, cancellation polices, refund policies, and research the relationship the booking site has with the airlines. If you need to make a change, call the number where you purchased your original ticket, or go to the airline’s website and contact them directly.
  • Check the website security: Look for the https:// before entering any personal or financial information. Use a credit card to retain the ability to dispute and cancel the transaction.
  • Keep documentation: Save copies of confirmation messages, email communication, text messages, anything related to the transaction. Verify the customer service number provided in the communication.
  • Research the airline: See if they use third-party booking sites and compare flights and prices.
  • Check BBB: Research complaints, reviews, and ratings before booking. If you’ve spotted a scam (whether or not you’ve lost money), report it to BBB.org/ScamTracker. Your report can help others avoid falling victim to scams. Find more information about scams and how to avoid them at BBB.org/AvoidScams.

